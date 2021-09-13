Bigg Boss OTT Day 35 Highlights: Moose Jattana Gets Eliminated; Divya Agarwal in Tears After Meeting Varun Sood

For our money, this was the best Sunday Ka Vaar of this season of Bigg Boss OTT. It was the kind of week we had been waiting for the last four weeks, one where contestants were not afraid to shake up their equations by being brutally honest. The Sunday episode began with the contestants delivering a power-packed performance on Deva Shree Ganesha Deva as they marked Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Soon, the atmosphere became very intense after host Karan Johar lashed out at Raqesh Bapat for making “a sexist" comment during a nomination task.

Later, Karan Johar called Pratik Sahejpal “a spoilt brat" as he didn’t perform well in the ticket to finale task and gave up so easily. Speaking about giving up, Karan Johar got upset with Nishant Bhat for performing poorly in the ticket to finale task.

Keeping aside the fights and distances between the housemates, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar set the stage on fire with their latest original Kaanta Laga. They also performed tasks with the contestants where each contestant had to relate to a song for another contestant, Nishant Bhat related Main Khiladi tu Aanadi to Raqesh Bapat as he slyly made his way to the finale week. The ‘Kaanta Laga’ task saw a lot of allegations been thrown upon each other. Divya Agarwal expressed that Nishant hurt her with his words.

The multi-talented actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entered the house to bring out contestants’ honest opinions to the viewers and they also performed tasks with the housemates. And seems like Divya was the hot topic for the housemates as everyone targeted her. But, that’s not all, after being alone for 5 weeks, Divya Agarwal met her real connection Varun Sood and it was indeed an aww moment for all the Divya fans.

Last but not the least, Moose Jattana bid an emotional goodbye to the house after her 5-week stay in the house. It was a choice between Neha Bhasin and Moose in the end, as they had garnered the least amount of votes. The final decision to save one and evict the other were taken by housemates - Raqesh, Shamita, Nishant, Divya and Pratik - who made it to the final week of Bigg Boss OTT.

