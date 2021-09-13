Bigg Boss OTT Day 35 Photos: Karan Johar Welcomes Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar play a musical game with the contestants. Nishant Bhat names Raqesh Bapat as Khiladi and others as Aanadi when Neha-Tony sung ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anadi’.
Shamita Shetty makes big revelation as she expresses that Raqesh Bapat broke her heart.
Moose Jattana is the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house.
Kisko lagega Kaanta aur kiski bands pe lagenge zyada kaante? Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar plays a task with the housemates where they have to insert a kaanta into their hairbands. Divya inserts it in Nishant’s and Shamita’s band. Raqesh says Nishant and Pratik hurt them the most in the house.