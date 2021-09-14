Bigg Boss OTT Day 36 Highlights: Raqesh Bapat Consoles Shamita Shetty After Her Mother's Visit

Members of the Bigg Boss OTT have been living away from their families for several weeks now, and on Monday they got the chance to finally meet some of them, albeit from the other side of a glass wall. The housemates got a chance to meet some of their family members ahead of the finale and gain some strength from their words. Divya Agarwal also had an emotional reunion with boyfriend Varun Sood, that caught everyone’s attention.

The finale week started on a very light and cheerful mode as contestants were seen laughing and dancing around the house and letting themselves loose. Later, Bigg Boss announced the Freeze task and surprised the contestants by calling their family members. Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna came inside and warned him to create a line between his and Neha’s friendship, whereas, on the other hand, Neha’s sister, Rashi Bhasin praised their friendship and said that everyone in the outside world loves her.

That apart, Raqesh Bapat’s niece Isha commented on Shamita’s and his equation and said she loves it and said that she is proud of the fact that he’s doing so well in the house.

One moment in the house that made everyone teary eyed is Shamita and her mother’s long-awaited reunion. Her mother said that she’s the queen and she has played the game with dignity. Apart from that, she spread positivity among the contestants.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT exclusively 24×7 on the Voot App and Monday to Sunday at 7PM. Tune-in to the finale on Saturday at 7pm.

