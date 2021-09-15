Bigg Boss OTT Day 37 Highlights: Prateek Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin Fight After Former's Sister Advises Him to Maintain Distance

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the sleeker and edgier path by going digital with its ongoing season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show is hosted by Karan Johar and streams 24X7 on the OTT platform Voot. The current season has completed 37 days full of entertainment and drama, with the audience being a deciding factor on the destinies of the contestants.

Bigg Boss announced the ‘Freeze Task’ and surprised the contestants by calling their family members. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have an argument after the former’s sister warned him to create a line between his and Neha’s friendship. During a conversation with Neha, Pratik said that he would have dated her if they were of the same age. He added that he said the same to Akshara Singh that he would have married her. This made Neha angry and she told him to not treat her like a ‘kachre ka dabba’.

On the other hand, Nishant Bhatt was excited to see his best friend and choreographer Punit Pathak. Punit gave him some important messages and also told him that his social media account has got verified.

This is the final week of the reality show and the finale will be held on Saturday, September 18. The contestants fighting for the title are Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sehajpal. After being an inch closer to the finale, Moose Jattana was evicted from the show.

