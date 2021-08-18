Bigg Boss OTT Day 9 Highlights: All Contestants Get Nominated, Raqesh Bapat Has Emotional Breakdown

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the digital road, with its current season streaming on the OTT platform Voot. The contestants who are in the Bigg Boss house are Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehejpal, Akshara Singh, Milind Gabba, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana. Actress Urfi Javed was the first eliminated contestant of the show.

On the 9th day of Bigg Boss OTT, some truly explosive events took place. To begin with, several contestants had blow-out fights. On top of that, there were shocking nominations that no one saw coming. On the previous day, we saw the contestants participate in the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, which would decide who would get nominated. We now saw the second day of the task, which was rocky even before it started.

Before the task started Pratik fought with Shamita and Raqesh as the actress had left a mug of water. Pratik called them unhygienic. They also argued as Pratik gave them ‘Tata and Bata’ tags.

This was not the only explosive fight. Shamita and Akshara who were on kitchen duty also fought over a container of salt. Akshara asked Shamita to give her the container, which did not sit well with her. The fight got escalated even though Raqesh and Pratik tried to calm them down.

During the task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to come up with the ‘Most unhygienic connection’ tag. Pratik and Akshara came up with Neha-Milind, which infuriated Neha. She fought with Pratik and ended her friendship with him. Neha also fought with Akshara, as the latter accused her of calling her ‘illiterate.’ Neha told Akshara that she comes from a good family and will never call someone illiterate. Neha also called out Akshara for saying she has ‘five servants,’ and said that in her house domestic helps are treated as family.

Meanwhile, Pratik fought with Ridhima and Karan again, as he called their best friend Raqesh spineless. This infuriated Ridhima who could be seen screaming at Pratik. The actress had accused him of bullying her a day before.

Meanwhile, during round 3 of the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Shamita, Raqesh, Moose and Nishant were ask to choose the weakest connection between Neha-Milind and Akshara – Pratik. The ‘Panch’ failed to do so, which led to the entire house being nominated in a shocking move. Following this, Raqesh had a breakdown and expressed his desire to quit the show. He was later comforted by his connection Shamita Shetty and co-contestant Ridhima, who also worked with Raqesh on ‘Bahu Humari Rajnikant’. Raqesh was upset with the fact that Pratik called him “spineless" and got personal.

However, the day ended on a lighter note as the contestants were seen talking to each other and resolving their issues. It will be interesting to see what happens and which contestant(s) get evicted this week.

