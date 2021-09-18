Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Her Changing Friendship Dynamics

It is no secret that the reality show Bigg Boss is a hub of top-notch drama, fights and controversies. The digital version of the show Bigg Boss OTT, too, did not fail to entertain. Only a day remains for the finals and competing for the trophy and their place in Bigg Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Shejapal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. Out of the five, Divya is a contestant that enjoys immense popularity amongst the audiences for her game strategy and her vocal nature.

Although this has landed her in several fights with a lot of housemates, mostly Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehejpal and Shamita Shetty, who used to be one of her closest friends in the house, she is highly praised for making it so far in the game without a proper connection.

Divya’s journey in the house has seen her go through many changing relationship dynamics, including a change in her friendships. When she began, she instantly seemed to hit it off with Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat and Karan Nath. Her bond with Shamita was also noteworthy. However, the subsequent weeks bought a lot of unexpected changes to these bonds.

During one of the first Sunday Ka Vaar episodes, host Karan Johar had called Divya “a homewrecker" for trying to manipulate Raqesh against his connection Shamita. It was shocking to many as till then she had claimed that Shamita is her ‘best friend’.

Karan further questioned their friendship. Shamita had said that she was told Divya is a good girl but has realized she is changing colours.

Since then, both of them have locked horns several times and Raqesh often became a regular reason for their fights. Shamita time and again warned Raqesh against her ‘fake’ nature and advised him to be careful around her. While he admitted to liking Shamita, he couldn’t let go of his friend Divya.

In between, she had even formed a strong friendship with Nishant and then later, Akshara Singh. In another Sunday Ka Vaar episode, the Janta or the audience who watches these contestants 24×7 Live had the opportunity to ask questions to any housemate of their choice. One of them asked Divya what the term ‘best friend’ means to her because it has been changing since the show started. Initially, it was Shamita, then it became Nishant and subsequently Akshara. She answered, best friend for her means the person who is best in the lot but Nishant is the one she considers as her best friend.

Divya was once again questioned by the Janta, who said she doesn’t have her own story in the house but always intrudes in someone else’s. She was also asked who would remain her closest by the time the show ends.

The last couple of weeks also saw her bond getting better with Moose Jattana before her eviction last Sunday. Now that the show has neared its end, it seems that Divya actually considers Nishant as her closest as they were seen discussing in one of the episodes that how their bond formed naturally and remained intact till the end.

