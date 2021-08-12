Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal’s Verbal Fight Takes a Childish Turn

A fresh update from Bigg Boss OTT is a mix of hot and sweet. Voot's official Instagram page shared a video of Bigg Boss contestants Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal getting into a childish fight on doing the dishes and cups. In the video, Divya can be seen saying to Pratik that she had cleaned all the cups - it is a mandate in the BB house to clean the dishes as part of the game show. However, Pratik can be seen countering her on the activities, saying that she should have informed him about not doing other dishes. To this, Divya questions Pratik if he is the captain who she should be listening to - Pratik responds saying that he was supervising the work. Divya laughs at his response and says that he is behaving like a class monitor and he will get chocolates as reward for his work, to which Pratik can be seen smiling and calling Divya the principal of the school.

Sorry Divya and Pratik, the fight is just too cute to be taken seriously.

Voot shared a snippet of this clash between the actors and accompanied it with a caption that sums up our feeling too - “Kya inki bachkaani fight ne yaad dila di aapko apni school life (Did their childish fight remind you of your school days)? Tag your class monitor below.” Take a look at this video here - be prepared to get super nostalgic about your school days:

Bigg Boss OTT, the preview to Bigg Boss season 15, is being hosted by Karan Johar this year. The show recently made headlines when it faced a huge backlash for re-casting Shamita Shetty as a contestant - Shamita participated in season 3 in 2009 but withdrew for attending her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra.

Coming back to Divya and Pratik’s video, we are currently basking in the nostalgia of our school days. What about you?

