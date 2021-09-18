Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Leaves Raqesh Bapat Blushing As She Calls Shamita Shetty 'Bhabhi'

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 is all set to wrap up tonight with top 5 finalists Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat vying for the coveted trophy. Just before the grand finale, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-turned-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house to give away some funny awards to the finalists.

The couple also played “try not to laugh challenge with water" with the housemates. Bharti asked Raqesh to fill his mouth with water, while Divya had to make him laugh. Raqesh, who was initially doing well by not reacting to Divya’s antics, burst into laughter when she teasingly called Shamita “bhabhi." She also told Raqesh to get married to Shamita instead of going to Bigg Boss 15 house, which left the ‘Tum Bin’ actor blushing.

Check out the video here:

Divya and Shamita have had a strained relationship on the show. On the other hand, Raqesh and Divya have shared a great bond throughout. This often caused problems between Raqesh and Shamita. Time and again, Divya accused Shamita of dominating Raqesh and being bossy in the house. While Shamita called Divya “untrustworthy" and “rude". However, they eventually sorted out their differences because of Raqesh.

Meanwhile, Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty, who recently visited Bigg Boss OTT house, heaped praise on Raqesh. Shamita asked her mother, “Isn’t Raqesh sweet?" To which, Sunanda Shetty said, “He’s such a sweet man." She also turned to look at Raqesh and told him, “You’re the gentleman in the house." In reply to that, Raqesh blew her a kiss and said, “Love you." Both Raqesh and Shamita have admitted to having feelings for each other.

Bigg Boss OTT finale will stream on Voot starting at 7 PM tonight.

