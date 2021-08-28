Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Slams Karan Johar for Bashing Her, Says 'Tum Bollywood Ke Raja Ho...'

During last Sunday Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar had told Divya Agarwal to not mention his name inside the house if she cannot give him respect. Karan was referring to Divya’s earlier statement that she wanted to “nominate" him for elimination. Karan brought it up during the episode but she said it was a joke. Karan also asked Divya to not play Bigg Boss with him as he is not the contestant. Divya defended herself by saying that’s not what she was doing, but Karan snapped at her for taking the wrong “tone" with him.

This was not the first time when Divya Agarwal was on Karan Johar’s target list. In the very first Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan had pulled one of Divya’s earlier remarks on the show and asked, “Tell me Divya ma’am, if you don’t need this show why are you here? This is no party." He later said that Divya was only trying to get close to popular names like Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat and looking down upon Akshara Singh because she’s a Bhojpuri actor.

Now, Divya has once again hit out at Karan. Divya, who is friends with Akshara Singh, opened up about the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. The two were having a conversation after Divya’s connection Zeeshan Khan was asked to leave the house following his violent outburst.

Divya said that Karan has no right to pass his judgements about her when he personally doesn’t know her. She said, “Karan Johar ne mere barey mein boli hain aisi baatein jiske wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna par raha hain (Karan Johar has spoken such things about me for which I am suffering here)."

She further said, “Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho, to tumhare muh se nikla hua har shabd log sunte samajhte hain. Wo obviously tum jo bologe uspe bharosa karenge. To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho (You consider yourself the king of Bollywood, so people listen to and believe the words that come out of your mouth. They are obviously going to believe what you say. How can you say such things about me?"

