Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Vows to Make Shamita Shetty's Stay Miserable

A new promo of Bigg Boss OTT was shared online and it showed Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty in a verbal duel. The promo began with Divya telling Shamita that to form alliance she need to talk to people nicely. However, Shamita chose to ignore Divya and continued cooking with Neha Bhasin.

“You don’t want to talk?” Divya prodded, before screaming, “Guys, I am talking!” She then lost her cool, grabbed a bottle and emptied its contents into the food before storming off. Shamita started shouting that she is not interested in talking to Divya, to which Divya retorted that Shamita seems to want to talk to her during tasks. “Simply kiya tha (I simply did that) to show Raqesh (Bapat) your true colours. I am not interested in talking to you,” Shamita claimed.

Divya vowed to get back at Shamita. “Nahi tumhara jeena haram kiya iss game mein na, toh dekh lena (Now watch me make your life miserable on the show),” Divya said.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the sleeker and edgier path by going digital with its ongoing season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show is hosted by Karan Johar and streams 24X7 on the OTT platform Voot. The current season has completed 30 days full of entertainment and drama, with the audience being a deciding factor on the destinies of the contestants.

