Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Wins the Show Trumping Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat

Divya Agarwal has become the winner of the first digital version of Bigg Boss, which was live streamed on Voot 24×7 for 6 weeks. She was among the final four finalists alongwith Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat, and emerged as the winner at Saturday night’s grand finale hosted by Karan Johar. Divya has been part of several reality shows earlier and garnered a massive fan following. She was the only contestant who entered Bigg Boss OTT without a connection, and survived most of the show alone.

Unlike previous years, Bigg Boss went digital first this time with Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. The six-week reality show, which began on August 8 and was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, concluded on September 18, with Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat vying for the OTT trophy.

At the grand finale, host Karan Johar brought in a twist to the game and gave the five finalists - Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty - a chance to get a direct entry ticket to Salman Khan-hosted show. But, in return, the contestant had to give up their chance of winning the trophy and cash prize along with the title.

After contemplating for a while, Pratik decided to take the briefcase and the direct entry ticket. With this decision, he became the first confirmed Bigg Boss 15 contestant. Divya, by virtue of winning the show, will also gain entry into Bigg Boss 15.

Divya Agarwal, who previously won MTV Ace of Space, once again proved herself to be a smart and strong player. She started her Bigg Boss OTT journey without a connection. She made an alliance with Zeeshan Khan, wnfortunately, their connection lasted for only two weeks as Zeeshan got ousted from the house for getting physical with fellow housemate Pratik Sehajpal.

Divya continued to put her best foot forward alone, and won the hearts of the audience. She had her boyfriend Varun Sood, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, cheering on for her from outside as well as providing support during his brief visit to the BB OTT house.

