Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal's Fans Say Karan Johar is ‘Biased’ Towards Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT concluded its first week with Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode featuring host Karan Johar. The filmmaker was seen interacting with the housemates of the reality show. Karan shared his observations about some of the contestants. As he did that some viewers claimed that the new host was being quite biased towards some contestants.

Karan was seen taking the side of Shamita Shetty as he snubbed Divya Agarwal. He slammed Divya for saying that she “does not need the show” and also for “talking behind people’s backs.” However, this did not go down well with a section of viewers who expressed their reaction on social media.

A few viewers even went on to call Karan nepotistic in his approach. One user wrote “I didn’t want to support someone openly till I see enough on Bigg Boss OTT but the way Karan Johar is obsessed with Divya Agarwal, I think I am going to openly support her! Yaha bhi nepotism Karan Johar? Kam se kam yahan toh fair ho jate. (You are bringing nepotism even here, at least be fair here.)”

I didn’t want to support someone openly till i see enough on #BiggBossOTT but the way @karanjohar is obsessed with #DivyaAgarwal, i think i am going to openly and in full throttle going to support her!Yaha bhi nepotism #KaranJohar? Kam se kam yahan toh fair hojate! — Sarad Pasarri (@spasarri1310) August 15, 2021

The irony is Karan Johar calling #DivyaAgarwal and Pratik fake version of Shilpa-Vikas when on the other hand he himself is trying to be sasta Salman Khan#WeStandByDivya #BiggBossOTT— Reet (@divyameriduniya) August 15, 2021

I don’t even remember a single statement said by Karan that made any sense! Zabardasti points dhundna just to shout on someone is not funny.FEARLESS DIVYA#DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss pic.twitter.com/VnYD6FkdIi— Reet (@divyameriduniya) August 16, 2021

Another user tweeted that Karan could have utilised his position to pacify the two contestants and bring peace into the house. The tweet read, “If KJo wanted he could have sorted out all the differences between Shamita and Divya but he clearly added fuel to the fire. Now he has started the actual rivalry between them which will be used by these people to target Divya even more.”

If KJo wanted he could have sorted out all the differences between Shamita and #DivyaAgarwal but he clearly added fuel to the fire. Now he has started the actual rivalry between them which will be used by these people to target Divya even more.STOP TARGETING DIVYA#BiggBossOTT— Reet (@divyameriduniya) August 15, 2021

Bigg Boss OTT is the first season of the reality television series Bigg Boss to be specially made for and aired on streaming platform Voot.

