Bigg Boss OTT Fame Akshara Singh Says Her Ex Hired Boys to Throw Acid on Her

Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh has become a household name post her stint in the controversial reality show. Akshara was initially paired with Pratik Sehejpal and Milind Gaba, and played a very interesting game. However, she got evicted last week, along with Milind Gaba. In a new interview post her eviction, Akshara opened up about her past. She said that her ex hired goons to throw acid on her.

Talking to Times of India, she said, “I was getting so many threats that he would kill me or destroy my career but after my father’s conversation with me I gained so much strength that I stopped caring about anything. I did not even fear for my life. I had faced so many things by then ki maut ka khauff he khatam hogaya tha (that I stopped being scared of death). I felt kya karoge maroge he na… chalo maar lo (you will kill me right? go ahead). My ex sent few boys with acid bottles in their hand and also tried to destroy my career."

She further added, “I was chased by a few boys with acid bottles in their hand. They were running behind me. People who do drugs on streets, they were sent after me. I just pray to God that no female has to go through what I’ve suffered in my life." In the same interview, she also added that she battled depression.

Meanwhile, Akshara is known for films like Tabadala, Sarkar Raj and Satya. She also worked in the TV show Servicewali bahu,

