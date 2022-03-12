Bigg Boss OTT Fame Divya Agarwal Seen in Public for the First Time After Break-Up With Varun Sood

Earlier this week, Divya Agarwal broke the heart of her thousand of fans when she announced her breakup with her boyfriend Varun Sood. On Friday, the actress made her first public appearance after her break-up. She was clicked by the paparazzi outside dubbing audio. Divya can be seen wearing a casual tee which she paired with denim jeans. She smiled at the paparazzi before she left for her work. Watch the video here:

On Thursday, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant took to Twitter and shared a cryptic post talking about social pressure. She mentioned how nobody knows about what happens inside a house and wrote, “You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry..nobody knows what happens in a house..nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!"

Earlier in the day, Varun Sood also requested everyone to give him space. “Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quiet about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please (Give us a little space)," he tweeted.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted their ways on March 6. Back then, Divya issued a statement that read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

