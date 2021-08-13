Bigg Boss OTT Fame Divya Agarwal Spills the Beans on Wedding Plans With Boyfriend Varun Sood

Bigg Boss OTT, which made a grand premiere on Voot on August 8, has bagged headlines from the very first day. Though the show, in a major twist, is being aired digitally for the first six weeks, the eyebrow-raising fights and controversies remain intact. Some contestants on the show have been vocal about whom they like or dislike. Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal’s never-ending fights always manage to take away the limelight.

Divya has participated in reality shows including Splitsvilla 10 and MTV India’s ‘Ace of Space 1’ where she came out as the winner. The actress has also hosted MTV Ace the Quarantine and Roadies: Real Heroes. Before entering the BB house, while speaking to india.com, Divya opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Varun Sood.

Addressing the marriage rumors, Divya shared that the two have certain goals that they want to finish before they get into marriage as it is a big responsibility. She said that whatever will happen after marriage, the couple will just accept beautifully but there is time for marriage. “Ek pehle ghar bnaeinge uske baad shaadi krenge (First we will make a house and then we will get married,” Divya added.

Varun and Divya have been together for quite some time. The couple has been associated for a long time with MTV India.

When asked if Varun’s entry into the Bigg Boss house will give her strength or come out to be her weakness, Divya agreed with the latter. According to her, having a partner inside the house is never a benefit as a reality show is about personality and individuality. Calling Varun a kid, Divya said that the two have already done a show together, therefore she does not want him to stress her out inside the Bigg Boss house. “I want him to come and see me in the family week or for promoting one of his work,” the actress said.

