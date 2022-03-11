Bigg Boss OTT Fame Millind Gaba Confirms Wedding With Girlfriend Pria Beniwal

A couple of days ago, several publications had reported that former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba will be tying the knot with his girlfriend Pria Beniwal. Now, the singer has confirmed that he is getting married on April 16. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “April mein wedding hain on 16." He further told the publication that he is nervous before starting the new chapter of his life.

“It’s exciting yet adventurous, as it’s a new chapter of life. I perform at wedding shows, but apni wedding ka experience kiya nahi," he expressed.

Sharing that his girlfriend has been with him through thick and thin, he mentioned that everything he is doing, it is for her. He told HT, “Everything that I’m doing is for her. I want to make her smile. Four years ago, things were different and difficult. I’m struggling even today, however, things are easy now (as compared to earlier). She has supported me when I was nothing and that means a lot to me. I respect that she has stood with me from the beginning. She has supported me whenever I’m down. And today, I’m more emotionally connected to her."

The singer who is neck-deep in wedding-related work says that he wants everything to be perfect on his big day.

He joked that he is in dilemma with his sehra as he doesn’t want it to hide his hair. The bride-to-be, on the other hand, knows exactly what she wants from her hair and makeup to her wedding attire.

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities will begin on April 11. They will reportedly throw a cocktail party on April 15 which will be hosted at the bride’s place. The couple will follow both Punjabi and Jat rituals for the wedding.

