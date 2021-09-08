Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Gets Linked to Javed Akhtar; Shabana Azmi Reacts

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed recently grabbed eyeballs for her unconventional airport outfit. Urfi donned a cropped denim jacket that exposed her bra. Later, she was trolled and criticised online for dressing “inappropriately". However, it didn’t end there as a section of the internet speculated that Urfi was veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter.

That claim, however, is absolutely incorrect. Talking to the Quint, Urfi revealed, “It’s really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name."

Now, Javed Akhtar’s wife, actress Shabana Azmi has also clarified that Urfi is not related to their family. “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way,” tweeted Shabana.

Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way https://t.co/JjY2GsRVh7— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2021

Urfi’s eviction from BB OTT house came as a massive shock to her as well as Bigg Boss viewers, with many calling it “unfair." A section on Twitter also expressed their disappointment over Urfi’s elimination, saying that she was “quite entertaining" to watch on the reality show.

Urfi got nominated after her ex-connection and now-ousted contestant Zeeshan Khan ditched her and chose Divya Agarwal as his new partner during a buzzer task. This came after Zeeshan and Urfi mutually decided to work on their connection when Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia had entered the house to analyse which pair had the most solid connection.

“It was extremely unfortunate and I’m still feeling bad about it. Whatever happened with me on the show was unfair because I feel that I was putting in a lot more effort than other contestants," Urfi had told us after her eviction.

