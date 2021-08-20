Urfi Javed Opens Up About Her Father’s Torture, Relatives Calling Her a Porn Actress

Urfi Javed had a difficult life, away from the glamour and blitz that she is a part of now. She had to scrap her way out of her old abusive life in order to make a name for herself. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Urfi opened up about the struggles that she had to go through to come all the way up where she is now. The actress does not have much memories to remember her days at home fondly – in fact she hopes that no girl goes through the torture that she was a victim of.

When Urfi was just a school student, some notorious group circulated her pictures on adult websites which came to the notice of her parents and relatives. Instead of standing by her in her difficult time, her father physically and mentally abused her, for a stretch of two years. Her relatives even asked to check her bank balance, insinuating that she might have earned crores by involving herself in adult content. Recalling her trauma, Urfi added that for years, she could not even remember her own name and her voice. Her father had the mandate in the house that girls cannot make decisions – that should be done by the male members of the family.

Earlier, in an interview last year with The Times of India, she spoke of the time when she ran away from home to escape the torture. Urfi said that she and her other two siblings stayed for a week in a park in Delhi. They started looking out for jobs and was lucky to find one in a call centre. Soon after the incident, her father remarried and the responsibilities of her mother and her other siblings came on her. She said that her father’s remarriage was a blessing in disguise because that helped them to break the shackles of his torture and explore life without restrictions.

Urfi, who has starred in several TV series such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Chandra Nandani, was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.

