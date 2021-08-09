Bigg Boss OTT: Fan of Show Since Childhood, Want to Win Bigg Boss 15, Says Urfi Javed

The upcoming season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss will take the digital route as it will premiere on the OTT platform Voot for six weeks, before moving to television. This season, which is titled Bigg Boss OTT, will be hosted by Karan Johar and will enable the audience to decide punishments and tasks for each contestant. The best performing contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Actress Urfi Javed, known for TV shows like Bepannah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is one of the contestants. She also appeared on the recently released web-series Punchh Beat 2. In a free-wheeling chat with News18, Urfi opened up about entering the reality show.

Urfi, who feels ‘surreal’ about entering the Bigg Boss house, revealed why she said yes to the show. “I have been a big Bigg Boss fan since my childhood. So there was no way I would have said no. Which mad person will say no to Bigg Boss? It was always a yes for me, ever since my childhood," she shared.

When asked which part of her life would she like to showcase to the audience, Urfi said, “Since I will stay there for six weeks, it will be impossible to not talk about my personal life. That will definitely happen. People will get a glimpse of everything about me."

The actress also talked about her game-plan, as well as how she will deal with her fellow contestants. Urfi said, “I have fifty strategies but I’m not going to reveal them," adding, “I’m a very friendly person. I have no interest in making enemies, unless and until someone tries to become my enemy. So, I think I will get along with everyone."

The new format will allow the audience to watch the contestants live all hours of the day. When asked if she is comfortable with facing the camera 24X7, Urfi said, “No one is comfortable with being watched 24X7. But now that I’ve said yes to Bigg Boss, I will have to do it. Now we will have to see what happens."

The reality show is also synonymous to numerous controversies that take place every season. When asked if she is vary of them, Urfi said, “Inside the house, we will not get to know about controversies, we will just be talking to each other. For us it will be a normal day and outside it might be a huge controversy that we will not know about. So I will not even think about it going into the house. We will deal with them when we come out."

The actress also talked about her hopes of making it to Bigg Boss 15 which will air on TV. “I want to win the televised version. That is my hope from the show. Now that I’m going inside the house, I will definitely not keep my hopes down. The hope is to win the show," she said.

Why makes Urvi a strong contestant for Bigg Boss OTT? “Not giving us makes you strong. There will be many hurdles inside the house. I have this quality that I never give up easily. Even if a knife goes through me, I don’t give up. I think that’s my strength. If there’s a weakness that I have, it’s that I lack patience. I want everything immediately. If I’m told I’m getting something, I want it right at that moment," she signed off.

Bigg Boss OTT will air on Voot from August 8, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here