Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Praise Shamita Shetty’s Mother Sunanda Shetty for Her Gentle Personality

The latest episode of reality show Bigg Boss OTT saw contestants meeting their family and friends from outside the house for a few minutes. The episode was quite emotional as contestants got to see their loved ones after quite a while. One of the highlights of the episode came when actress Shamita Shetty, who is a house member, met her mother Sunanda Shetty.

Sunanda entered the house premises through a passage and interacted with her daughter through a transparent glass cabin. Speaking to her mother, Shamita asked about her elder sister Shilpa, to which Sunanda replied, “Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you.” Sunanda said that she gives Shilpa daily updates from the show as she is a regular viewer. Shilpa herself is quite busy as she judges the dance reality show Super Dancer 4.

Sunanda encouraged Shamita to be happy and be who she is at the Bigg Boss OTT house and complimented her instincts. She also asked her daughter to be stronger, and said that she sees Shamita as a simple girl in the house, who does not carry any arrogance about herself. Sunanda’s kind and gentle personality certainly impressed the viewers as is evident from a number of social media posts.

One of the tweets praising Sunanda read, “We are in love with Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty’s positive aura.” The user mentioned in another tweet, “Loved how Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty Ji gave her honest opinions about every contestant inside the house.”

Another Bigg Boss fan tweeted, “What a positive aura from Shamita Shetty’s mother. She seems like a pure bigg boss fan, less similar to Shamita Shetty more like Shilpa Shetty.”

Considering how Shamita has developed a connection with fellow housemate Raqesh Bapat, the actress took the opportunity to ask her mother about him. Sunanda gave her honest view of the actor and called him a sweet gentleman.

