Bigg Boss OTT Finale: How to Watch, What Time, Finalists and All You Need to Know

After six weeks of twists, overlapping alliances and even double evictions, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, will come to an end on Saturday night, September 18. In the end, the live audience will choose one of the final five contestants to become the winner of the first-ever digital season of the popular reality show. So when is the Bigg Boss OTT season 1 finale? Because you won’t want to miss out on the excitement.

Who are the finalists?

The final five housemates are Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. One will walk away from the Bigg Boss OTT house with a trophy and get an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house, which will be hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV. All five of the competitors played remarkably different games. Nishant dominated the season by forming multiple alliances and winning numerous tasks. As for Divya, she successfully managed to play alone throughout despite having a large target on her back due to her being in the house without any connection. Pratik played a stellar game by being loyal to his friends- Nishant and now-evicted contestants Moose Jattana and Neha Bhasin- from day 1. Raqesh made many mistakes in the game and he still prevailed. His showmance with Shamita was one of the biggest highlights of his BB OTT journey. Shamita, on the other hand, won several hearts by showing her vulnerable side and opening up like never before. But, who will the audience decide to vote for? You will have to tune in to find out.

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale date: The nearly 4-hour long grand finale ceremony will go live on September 18.

Bigg Boss OTT premiere time: 8:00 PM.

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale live stream: The grand finale will only stream on the VOOT app. Viewers are also expected to get to be a part of the live voting during the finale.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here