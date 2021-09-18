Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar's Most Entertaining Moments on the Show

This year, the most entertaining and controversial reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss made its digital debut. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT managed to strike a chord with the audience. Like the televised version, the OTT edition offered a substantial dose of drama, something that has become an indispensable element of the show’s identity. The contestants in the house gave the audience a reason to cry, smile and get entertained. After weeks of engaging the viewers, it is time for Bigg Boss OTT to come to a close. The finale of the show will air on September 18 at 7pm.

Karan, who surprised everyone by stepping in the shoes of the Bigg Boss OTT host, garnered immense praise from many people for his fun attitude. He maintained balance and even entertained the housemates with some of his practical jokes. Let’s recap some of Karan’s most entertaining moments on Bigg Boss OTT:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

The favourite television couple arrived as guests on the show. Their appearance was highly awaited and fans were very excited to witness the magic of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. During the episode, Karan played rapid-fire with the duo. He also asked them if they were in a committed relationship, to which Shehnaaz replied that, “Boyfriends leave, but our bond is eternal.” Sidnaaz also danced together during the episode which got the loudest cheer.

Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar

In a first for digital influencers to be on Bigg Boss, the MX TakaTak celebs danced their way to as they interacted with Karan. They could not help making a video for MX TakaTak with the filmmaker on his most popular dance song, Bole Chudiyan. Aashika made Karan groove on the track and they were cheered on by the audience. She also danced with Akshay on Student Of The Year’s song Disco Deewane.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

Karan teased the lovebirds during an episode. He tried to pull Shamita’s leg who called Raqesh ‘cute’ and demanded a kiss from him. He also engaged in a fun banter and asked Raqesh about learning the hook steps of Shamita’s song Sharara Sharara from her. Karan showered her with compliments but Shamita was blushing and said, “How embarrassing, Karan!”

Bigg Boss OTT launch

Karan had one of the best introductions from Pratik Sehajpal on the launch of the show. The filmmaker also grooved to some of his most popular songs including the Radha Song from the 2012 film Student of The Year. The event also welcomed Malaika Arora, one of Karan’s close friends, who gave a sizzling performance on the song Param Sundari from Mimi. She taught Karan the hook steps of the number.

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

The Kakkar siblings will madean appearance to promote their single, Kanta Laga. They hada lot of fun with the contestants and Karan with a musical twist. The singer duo fielded the title of a few songs to the housemates and asked them who it suits the best. Neha and Tony also shakeda leg with Karan on their new song.

Meanwhile, the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT include Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehejpal.

