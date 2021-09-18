Bigg Boss OTT Finale LIVE Updates: Shamita-Raqesh Perform Romantic Dance; Divya-Pratik Set Stage on Fire

Bigg Boss OTT Winner LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to conclude tonight with top 5 finalists Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat vying for the coveted trophy. Most guesses and online polls are pointing to Divya Agarwal topping the list of ‘Who will win Bigg Boss OTT?’ Meanwhile, Shamita and Raqesh are all set to perform together on the romantic song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ at the grand finale. On the other hand, Divya and Pratik will have a dance face-off on ‘Tashan Mein’.
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi will be joining host Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT finale night. Reports say that Riteish and Genelia may announce the names of the contestants who will get a chance to be in Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV.
All five of the competitors have played remarkably different games and each was better than the other. Nishant dominated the season by forming multiple alliances and winning numerous tasks. As for Divya, she successfully managed to play alone throughout despite having a large target on her back. She was in the house without any connection. Pratik played a stellar game by being loyal to his friends- Nishant and now-evicted contestants Moose Jattana and Neha Bhasin- from the start. Raqesh made many mistakes in the game and he still prevailed. His cutesy connection with Shamita was one of the biggest highlights of his Bigg Boss journey. Shamita, on the other hand, won several hearts by showing her vulnerable side and opening up like never before. But, who will the audience decide to vote for? You will have to tune in to find out.
Bigg Boss OTT Finale LIVE Updates: Raqesh says he is 'scared' of Shamita's opinionated personality
Expressing his opinion about Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat said that she is very strong-headed and opinionated which often becomes her weakness. He also said that he often gets scared by her strong-headed personality. After he finished, Shamita gave him a kiss on his cheek.
Bigg Boss OTT finale: Raqesh Bapat reveals Nishant Bhat's "negative" point
Bharti Singh and Haarsh asked Raqesh to share his honest opinion about his close friend Nishant Bhat. Raqesh said that he expected more support from Nishant in the game as they both have known each other for 15 years. Later, Raqesh said Divya becomes arrogant when she gets into a fight.
Bigg Boss OTT Finale LIVE Updates: Bharti and Haarsh roast top 5 finalists
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are roasting the top 5 finalists. Bharti dubs Prateek Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin as a ‘grandfather-grandson’ pair. Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are also teased for their romantic chemistry.
Bigg Boss assigns a task to housemates
On the day before the grand finale, Bigg Boss assigned a task to finalists Divya, Pratik, Nishant, Shamita and Raqesh. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to prepare two skits. While one play will feature Shamita, Raqesh and Divya, the other one will see Nishant, Divya and Pratik performing.
Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal says Shamita Shetty brings old matters in every fight with Raqesh Bapat. Do you agree with Pratik?
Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Here's looking back at finalist Raqesh Bapat's journey
Most female contestants on the Bigg Boss OTT premiere night picked Raqesh Bapat as their connection but he was already taken by Shamita Shetty in the first round. His close friendship with Shamita became one of the biggest highlights of this season.
Bigg Boss OTT Finale LIVE Updates: Moose Jattana dedicates a heart-warming post to Nishant Bhat
Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana has shared a love-filled post for her close friend Nishant Bhat, who is one of the finalists of BB OTT. Sharing a series of photos of them from the Bigg Boss OTT house, Moose wrote, "Badi lambi guftagu karni hai."
Bigg Boss OTT Winner LIVE Updates: The Karan Johar-hosted reality show, which ran 24×7 LIVE on Voot, has got its finalists in Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat. Bigg Boss OTT finale will stream on the VOOT Select app at 7 PM tonight.
Bigg Boss OTT finale: Neha Bhasin stuns in a red outfit
Singer Neha Bhasin, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT house during midweek elimination, is all decked up for the grand finale. The singer looks ultra-glamorous in an all-red ensemble and gives "Queen vibes" to her fans. Check out her look here:
Bigg Boss OTT Winner LIVE Updates: Revisiting Nishant Bhat's journey
The smartest and savviest player of the season, Nishant Bhat has remained in the background, yet he has actually been cleverly pulling all the strings. Let's take a look at his Bigg Boss OTT journey:
Bigg Boss OTT Finale LIVE Updates: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to have a dance face-off
Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal will have a dance face-off at the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale. Both Divya and Pratik are the finalists and have good chances to lift the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Here's a sneak-peek into their fiery performance:
Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Are you excited to see Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi on the finale episode of BB OTT?
Bigg Boss OTT finale: Nishant Bhat to shake a leg with Moose Jattana
Bigg Boss OTT finalist Nishant Bhat is all set to perform with his former connection Moose Jattana at the grand finale tonight. The choreographer will also deliver a solo dance performance on 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' song from the film War.
Moose ne toh laga diya Nishant ki performance mein OTT ka tadka!
Drop a ❤️ if you are excited for the #SabseOTTFinale !
Watch the #BiggBossOTT Grand Finale at 7pm on #Voot and #VootSelect
Bigg Boss OTT: When Raqesh Bapat said 'I love you' to Shamita Shetty
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat told Shamita Shetty that he loves her, leaving her speechless. His declaration came at a time when both Shamita and host Karan Johar suggested that Raqesh was probably not as invested in the relationship as she was. Read the full story here.
Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat to perform romantic dance
Bigg Boss OTT lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will set the stage on fire with their intimate dance on the popular song Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah at the grand finale. Shamita and Raqesh grabbed the maximum eyeballs on the show due to their closeness. The two also admitted to having feelings for each other on the show.
Yar inn dono ki jodi kitni cute hai 😍
Are you excited to see them perform for the last time in the Bigg Boss OTT house?
Watch the #BiggBossOTT Grand Finale at 7pm on #Voot and #VootSelect
Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Divya Agarwal is a sure-short winner, say polls
According to multiple polls, conducted by the Indian Express, ETimes and Hindustan Times, Divya Agarwal is winning Bigg Boss OTT season 1 as the actress has topped all the polls with a significant margin. In the Indian Express poll, Divya has got the highest number of votes (50.81%) followed by Pratik Sehajpal who received 21.61% votes. According to HT readers also, Divya Agarwal has the highest chance of winning the show.
Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin wants Pratik Sehajpal or Shamita Shetty to win the show
Neha Bhasin thinks both Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have a good chance to win the Bigg Boss OTT trophy tonight. But she hopes that if not Pratik, Shamita Shetty gets to lift the trophy and move on to Bigg Boss 15. Read the full interview here.
Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood gives shout-out to her
Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT grand finale, finalist Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood has given a shout-out to the actress on social media. Varun took part in a trend activity with Divya's fans on Twitter and wrote, "Deserving Winner Divya." Varun also visited Bigg Boss OTT house to meet Divya during the family week.
Varun Sood wrote, "Deserving Winner Divya." Varun also visited Bigg Boss OTT house to meet Divya during the family week.
Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty is a 'proud sister' as Shamita Shetty becomes BB OTT finalist
Shamita Shetty’s elder sister, actor Shilpa Shetty has penned an emotional note for her, lauding her for surviving the Bigg Boss OTT game with dignity. Addressing her with her nickname ‘Tunki’, Shilpa called herself a ‘proud sister’ as she wrote, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house make me happy to see her come into her own."
(1/2)— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 17, 2021
My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty & dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling♥️Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner🌈❤️🧿#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/S1C64UMvli
Bigg Boss OTT Finale: After Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula has given a shout-out to Pratik Sehajpal, who is in the top 5 of Bigg Boss OTT. Taking to his Twitter account, Prince, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 9, wrote, "Guys, #PratikForTheWin."
Taking to his Twitter account, Prince, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 9, wrote, "Guys, #PratikForTheWin."
Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT grand finale, take a look at Divya Agarwal's journey through this special video:
Starting se end tak akele ladi aur banaya apni journey ko bahot hi yaadgaar!
Kya Divya uthayengi Bigg Boss OTT ki trophy? 🏆
Watch the #BiggBossOTT Grand Finale at 7pm on #Voot and #VootSelect
Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan is rooting for Pratik Sehajpal
Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan gave a shout-out to Pratik Sehajpal ahead of Bigg Boss OTT grand finale. Taking to her Twitter account, Gauahar said that Pratik deserves to win the show as he had the best journey in the house. Read the full story here.
Taking to her Twitter account, Gauahar said that Pratik deserves to win the show as he had the best journey in the house. Read the full story here.
CLICK TO READ | Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah Hopes Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Have 'Living Relationship Outside'
Days after calling Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat "henpecked," Kashmera Shah has said that she hopes Shamita Shetty's relationship with him "works out" after the show.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant, actress Jasmin Bhasin said that for her everyone deserves to win as they all have worked hard. She extended her wishes to every contestant ahead of the finale on Saturday. Unfortunately, she will not be apperaing on Bigg Boss OTT finale night.
Bigg Boss OTT 2021 | Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were snapped outside the Bigg Boss OTT set as they gear up to join host Karan Johar on the stage.
Pratik Sehajpal made an impact upon his entry in Bigg Boss OTT. From the start, Pratik made the audience feel his presence on the show. He has a fierce attitude and was loved by his fans for standing tall. From his connection with Akshara Singh to his fights with Divya Agarwal, Pratik gained a lot of attention in his journey. When he racially targeted by other housemates, he found maximum support.
Bigg Boss OTT Finale | On the request of a fan, Gauahar Khan posted the hashtag 'Pratik for Win' on her Twitter handle. Gauahar has been one of participants on the show previously.
Gauahar Khan posted the hashtag 'Pratik for Win' on her Twitter handle. Gauahar has been one of participants on the show previously.
The nearly 4-hour long grand finale ceremony will go live on September 18. Bigg Boss OTT finale premiere time is 7:00 PM. Bigg Boss OTT finale will only stream on the VOOT Select app. You would not want to miss out on the excitement.
