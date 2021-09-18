LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Bigg Boss OTT Finale Live Updates: Raqesh Bapat Says Shamita Shetty and He are 'Just Friends' as Divya Agarwal Teases Them Bigg Boss OTT 2021 Finale Live Updates: Finalists Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat battle it out to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss digital edition. The grand finale will be hosted by Karan Johar. Watch it live on VOOT Select. News18.com | September 18, 2021, 14:30 IST