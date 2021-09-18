CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss OTT Finale Live Updates: Raqesh Bapat Says Shamita Shetty and He are 'Just Friends' as Divya Agarwal Teases Them
Bigg Boss OTT Finale Live Updates: Raqesh Bapat Says Shamita Shetty and He are 'Just Friends' as Divya Agarwal Teases Them

Bigg Boss OTT 2021 Finale Live Updates: Finalists Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat battle it out to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss digital edition. The grand finale will be hosted by Karan Johar. Watch it live on VOOT Select.

News18.com | September 18, 2021, 14:30 IST
Bigg Boss OTT Finale Live Updates: Raqesh Bapat Says Shamita Shetty and He are 'Just Friends' as Divya Agarwal Teases Them

Event Highlights

Bigg Boss OTT 2021 Finale Live Updates: The 40-day long stay of the finalists Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat is coming to an end soon after the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will be announced by host Karan Johar on Saturday, September 18. In the end, the audience will choose one of the final five contestants to become the winner of the first-ever digital season of the popular reality show. Earlier, Karan left the contestants and the audience awe-struck when he unveiled the glittering trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of the show. Karan gave the contestants a glimpse of the new eye design. The sight of the trophy was jaw-dropping. Designed horizontally, it is of shinny turquoise colour.

All five of the competitors have played remarkably different games and each was better than the other. Nishant dominated the season by forming multiple alliances and winning numerous tasks. As for Divya, she successfully managed to play alone throughout despite having a large target on her back. She was in the house without any connection. Pratik played a stellar game by being loyal to his friends- Nishant and now-evicted contestants Moose Jattana and Neha Bhasin- from the start. Raqesh made many mistakes in the game and he still prevailed. His cutesy connection with Shamita was one of the biggest highlights of his Bigg Boss journey. Shamita, on the other hand, won several hearts by showing her vulnerable side and opening up like never before. But, who will the audience decide to vote for? You will have to tune in to find out.

The nearly 4-hour long grand finale ceremony will go live on September 18. Bigg Boss OTT finale premiere time is 7:00 PM. Bigg Boss OTT finale will only stream on the VOOT Select app. You would not want to miss out on the excitement.

Sep 18, 2021 14:30 (IST)

During a task, Divya teased Raqesh by using Shamita's name. Shamita and Raqesh have grown close on Bigg Boss OTT. Divya asked Raqesh if she can call Shamita 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law) and he nods in positive. 

Sep 18, 2021 14:24 (IST)

During the lastest episode of Bigg Boss, Raqesh said that he and Shamita are "just friends" and Divya did not seem to believe him. Raqesh and Sahmita's bonding has been the highlight of BIgg Boss OTT. Fans lovingly call them ShaRa.

Sep 18, 2021 14:15 (IST)

Sep 18, 2021 14:04 (IST)

Sep 18, 2021 14:04 (IST)

Bigg Boss OTT Finale | The ups and downs in Raqesh and Shamita’s relationship were discussed by Karan Johar during the past week on Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Anguished at Raqesh’s 'men are stronger than women' logic, Karan called him a "sexist." Pratik was also pulled up for his behaviour and Karan said that he was a “spoilt brat.”

Sep 18, 2021 13:58 (IST)

Currently, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal are in the Bigg Boss house. In the latest episode, contestants were shown their journey in the show so far. Nishant was happy to see that his comedic side was brought out well during his stay. 

Sep 18, 2021 13:50 (IST)

Take a look at what the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will take home.

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar left the contestants and the audience awe-struck when he unveiled the glittering trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of the show.

Sep 18, 2021 13:47 (IST)

Take a look at how contestants have changed over the period of their 40-day- long stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Sep 18, 2021 13:44 (IST)

Here's what Moose Jattana said after her recent eviction.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT has entered its finale week with 6 contestants battling it out to lift the winner's trophy.

Sep 18, 2021 13:40 (IST)

Bigg Boss OTT Finale | Cute antics of Divya and Pratik keep audiences entertained ahead of the finale, which will be hosted by Karan Johar on Saturady night at 7 PM. 

Sep 18, 2021 13:37 (IST)

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya entertained the housemates with their comic timing and gags. They also gave away awards and titles to the five finalists.

Sep 18, 2021 13:34 (IST)

Singer Neha Bhasin was the last person to get eliminated form the Bigg Boss house. 

With just 6 contestants left in the house, the race for Bigg Boss OTT was heating up, when a surprise eviction brought an abrupt end to Neha Bhasin's journey in the middle of the finale week.

Sep 18, 2021 13:25 (IST)

This year, the most entertaining and controversial reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss made its digital debut.

Sep 18, 2021 13:14 (IST)

Bigg Boss OTT has entered its finale week with Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal making the cut.

Sep 18, 2021 13:01 (IST)

The digital version of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT has seen some romantic bonds forming between the housemates despite the daily fights and disagreements.

Sep 18, 2021 12:59 (IST)

The first Bigg Boss aired on TV on November 3, 2006, and since then the popular reality series has been keeping the audiences hooked by offering exciting and over-the-top drama courtesy of the…

Sep 18, 2021 12:57 (IST)

It is no secret that the reality show Bigg Boss is a hub of top-notch drama, fights and controversies.

Sep 18, 2021 12:55 (IST)

The digital format of the show, Bigg Boss OTT that started off with 13 contestants will premiere its final today, September 18.

Sep 18, 2021 12:55 (IST)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, whose younger sister Shamita Shetty is one of the five finalists in Bigg Boss OTT, took to social media to support her. Shilpa also asked her Insta fam to vote in large numbers for Shamita so that she becomes the winner. 

Sep 18, 2021 12:51 (IST)

Bigg Boss OTT has finally reached it's grand finale after six weeks of twists, overlapping alliances and even double evictions.

Sep 18, 2021 12:50 (IST)

Comedian Bharti Singh and host Harsh Limbachiya entered the Bigg Boss OTT house to host an awards evening for the contestants. The names of the awardees will be decided by Karan Johar. Bharti and Harsh helped the contestants cheer up before the finale and kept the mood light. 

Sep 18, 2021 12:46 (IST)

As the Bigg Boss tradition goes, the finalists were shown their respective journies on the show on a TV installed in the garden area. Pratik, Divya, Shamita, raqesh and Nishant got emotional seeing their bitter sweet moments.  

Bigg Boss OTT Finale Live Updates: Raqesh Bapat Says Shamita Shetty and He are 'Just Friends' as Divya Agarwal Teases Them
(L to R): Bigg Boss OTT Finalists Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal

