Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Neha Bhasin Wants Pratik Sehajpal or Shamita Shetty to Win, Plans Special Performance

Neha Bhasin was the last contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT before the show reached it’s finale. Neha was ousted in a surprise midnight eviction in the middle of the finale week. While the singer was hoping to make it to the finals with her friends Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty, she has taken the eviction in her stride and is looking forward meeting them at the grand finale tonight.

“I was surprised because I had thought that if I had reached so far I’d make it to the finals. I was also looking forward to going on the main stage with my friends, Pratik and Shamita both. That would have been a great moment. I am meeting them at the finale and I have a special performance prepared for them. So I’m excited to see them again,” she told News18 after her eviction.

Neha says, having survived 6 weeks in the house was no mean feat. She had thought she’s be evicted in the first week. “I have taken my eviction positively because sometimes the negativity inside was too much. But I had a great time and I still feel like a finalist in my head. Surviving for 6 weeks is also a big deal, I didn’t think I would last this long."

She thinks both Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt have a good chance to win the trophy tonight. But she hopes that if not Pratik, Shamita gets to lift the trophy and move on to Bigg Boss 15. “I think that both Pratik and Nishant could win. But I hope, if not Pratik, then Shamita wins, because I feel that will set the record straight that those that play from the heart can also win. Bigg Boss cannot just be about manipulation and backbiting,” she says.

Would she go back into the house if given a chance? Neha had doubts about whether she is cut out for the televised version of the reality show. “A part of me feels that I was doing very well, but a part of me thought maybe I’m not made for the bigger house. I was actually looking forward to going to the big house because my initial aim was to do the television version of it. But now I’m happy I did the OTT show because my mouth can get a little dirty sometimes. I don’t know how television will take it (laughs). But yeah, if I get a chance as a wildcard or something, I wouldn’t mind,” she says.

