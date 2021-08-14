Bigg Boss OTT First Nominations: Who Should Get Evicted This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Bigg Boss OTT is set to witness its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode this Sunday. The special will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and will also see Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla make an appearance with his former co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Bigg Boss OTT has an interesting line-up of contestants this time. It’s got some famous names including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat along with some popular reality TV faces like Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. Other contestants include Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Urfi Javed, Nishant Bhat, Karan Nath and Moose Jattana.

Apart from analysing how the contestants performed in the maiden week of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar will announce the first-ever elimination of the digital season during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Been wondering who has a higher chance of getting evicted but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we try to decode the nominated contestants’ performances and popularity. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on in the house.

Five contestants are nominated for elimination in the first week on Bigg Boss OTT. They are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Mosse Jattana and Urfi Javed.

Urfi got nominated after her connection Zeeshan Khan ditched her and made a connection with Divya Agarwal. While Shamita and Raqesh self-nominated themselves during a task after getting into a heated argument with ‘sanchaalak’ Pratik Sehajpal. Moose and Nishant got nominated by the live audience of Voot.

Of all nominated contestants, Raqesh and Shamita have emerged as the strongest contenders. Apart from being a pair, Raqesh and Shamita are individually very strong players. They both are extremely mature and sorted and playing their games with utmost dignity and sincerity. While Raqesh is being loved for his calm and caring attitude, Shamita has been grabbing headlines for her straightforwardness and dedication towards tasks.

Together, Raqesh and Shamita have managed to win several hearts on social media, with fans already shipping for their pair. Considering the duo’s online popularity and the experience that they have had in showbiz, it seems unlikely that they will get evicted in the first week. They are also currently the Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. Having said that, Raqesh needs to pull his socks up when it comes to performing tasks as Shamita is very competitive and strong. Even though he outshone many contestants in the statue task, we believe that there is great scope for improved performance.

On the other hand, Nishant and Moose seem a perfect fit for the “Over the Top" drama. Nishant has been involved in everything since Day 1, from house duties to group tasks. He shares a great bond with Moose, Pratik and Urfi. He’s very good at influencing and manipulating contestants which gives him an upper hand on the show. His unapologetic and outspoken personality has entertained viewers. He was also the first contestant to win a task on the show and proved that he’s here to stay.

However, Nishant’s connection Moose doesn’t appear to be as strong as him. She doesn’t share a good rapport with most of the contestants and we know how important it is to maintain a cordial relationship with housemates especially at the beginning of the show. Talking about their popularity, Nishant is a professional choreographer who has worked in several reality shows. Moose is a social media influencer who has over 1.92 Lakh followers on Instagram. Bigg Boss OTT is a big opportunity for both of them as they are relatively lesser-known faces compared to other nominated contestants.

Urfi is currently playing alone as Zeeshan decided to part ways with her in the game. But Urfi has managed to impress the viewers with her hilarious antics and carefree attitude. She often entertains the audience by playing funny fictional characters on the show. Her bonding with Pratik and Nishant is quite entertaining to watch on the show. Urfi has previously worked on shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Jiji Maa. Urfi’s presence has definitely elevated the entertainment and style quotient of Bigg Boss OTT. We feel Urfi deserves to stay in the house for one more week.

But be warned: the new twist revealed by Bigg Boss during the live show could change things upside down. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss has given a chance to all the five nominated contestants to save themselves through the “Entertainment Live" task in which they will have to entertain the live audience for 45 minutes. While Shamita-Raqesh and Nishant-Moose will entertain in pairs, Urfi will have to perform the task alone. Head to Voot Select now to find out which contestant entertains the audience most and saves himself or herself from nominations.

Let us know who you’d like to see evicted on August 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here