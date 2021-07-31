Bigg Boss OTT: First Photos of the House Featuring Bunk Beds

Bigg Boss OTT will premier on Voot Select starting August 8. Karan Johar will be hosting the first leg of the reality show which will arrive exclusively on OTT before going on TV. Later, when Bigg Boss Season 15 begins on television, Salman Khan will be back as the host.

Now, we have got our hands on the photos of what appears to be bed room, featuring bunk beds. The poster on the walls wreak mystery and thrill.

The makers have revealed their first housemate for the web version of Bigg Boss and it’s none other than popular singer Neha Bhasin. Neha is a singer and songwriter popularly known for her playback work in Bollywood. Her notable work includes Dhunki, Chashni, Dil Diyan Gallan, Jag Ghoomeya, Swag Se Swagat and many more. She has also sung songs in Tamil and Telugu languages. Neha married her longtime beau, music composer Sameer Uddin in 2016.

The final list of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house has not been out yet. However, rumours and reports have some names including Ridhima Pandit, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan, who will most likely enter the house.

