Bigg Boss OTT: Full List of Contestants of Digital Chapter of Reality Show on Voot

Reality show Bigg Boss has first launched exclusively on digital as Bigg Boss OTT, aiming to bring to life drama, engagement and interactivity through its 24×7 high octane run for 6 weeks. Starting on August 8, the temperature inside the Bigg Boss OTT house is set to soar with an eclectic mix of 13 popular contestants waltzing their way inside the house to become a part of the biggest entertainment phenomenon in India.

Producer, director and host Karan Johar will bring in the much-required swag and sass to the ongoings of the house while being the inmates’ only link to the outside world. Premiering on Sunday 8th August at 8 pm, Bigg Boss OTT produced by Endemol Shine India will stream LIVE 24×7. Apart from all the live-action, special episodes will stream every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and every Sunday at 8 pm only on Voot.

With the theme of the house being ‘Stay Connected’, the contestants and their connections will be put to test every step of the way. Not only will the viewers get non-stop access into the house, but they will also be instrumental in determining the fate of the housemates with the help of special powers bestowed upon them. Taking the engagement and interactivity to the next level, Bigg Boss OTT will empower the show’s fans and allow them to take many important decisions impacting contestants. Right from deciding the tasks, twists, surprises, punishments and even eliminations, the viewers will play an integral role in the journey of the housemates.

Here’s the full list of housemates:

1. Akshara Singh

2. Neha Bhasin

3. Karan Nath

4. Nishant Bhatt

5. Ridhima Pandit

6. Urfi Javed

7. Divya Agarwal

8. Raqesh Bapat

9. Prateek Sehajpal

10. Muskan Jattana

11. Millind Gaba

12. Zeeshan Khan

13. Shamita Shetty

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here