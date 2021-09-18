Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan Says Pratik Sehajpal 'Deserves' to Win the Show; Here's Why

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal has received support from former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who believes that the former deserves to win the show. Gauahar, who has been religiously following Bigg Boss OTT since its inception, has shared on Twitter that she is rooting for Pratik to lift the trophy. The six-week series is all set to wrap up tonight with the winner making way to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. The finalists include Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat.

Gauahar said that after seeing the journey videos of all the top 5 finalists during the “Memory" task, it was clear that Pratik deserved to lift the trophy. She tweeted, “The memories videos truly showed who deserves to win!! #bbott! #PratikSehejpal all the way!" (sic)

The memories videos truly showed who deserves to win !! #bbott ! #PratikSehejpal all the way !— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 17, 2021

Over the course of six weeks, Pratik Sehajpal ruffled a lot of feathers and made a lot of noise. He got into numerous arguments with his co-contestants at the show’s launch itself. His on-and-off fights with Divya Agarwal have been one of the major highlights of this season. Pratik also surprised viewers when he decided to break his connection with Akshara Singh and accepted Neha Bhasin’s heart instead. His friendship with Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat also received a lot of love from Bigg Boss fans. Pratik’s major showdown with now-ousted contestant Zeeshan Khan also made headlines. He’s definitely had one of the most controversial journeys on Bigg Boss OTT.

Besides, his chemistry with the married Neha Bhasin raised many eyeballs inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Neha, who got evicted during midweek elimination, opened up about her bond with Pratik and how she was judged for the same. “We got nominated for each other, we wiped each other’s tears. Whenever I was targeted, he protected me. Nobody saw all this. I am still not able to understand where we went wrong, that people are just focusing on one thing in our journey. That I find very painful. And from all this, I can only understand that I am being punished for being a woman who’s married, and ended up having a bond with a man. I don’t understand why this is such a big deal and why it is such a negative thing," Neha told Etimes.

