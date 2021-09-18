CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss OTT: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Flirts With Shamita Shetty; Bharti Singh Says 'Biwi ke Saamne...'

Bharti and Haarsh have a mini 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' reunion with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT house.

Bigg Boss OTT: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had a mini 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' reunion with Shamita Shetty in BB house.

Ace comedian Bharti Singh and her writer-turned-TV host husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the Bigg Boss OTT house for a fun evening with top 5 finalists including Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. The husband-wife duo stepped inside the house and conducted a few interesting tasks with the finalists.

Haarsh was excited to see Shamita, who was also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi along with him and Bharti. During their stints on the stunt-based reality show, Haarsh would often flirt with Shamita and lovingly called her “Shammu" on the show. Haarsh once again teased Shamita by calling her “Shammu" and even gave her a flying kiss. To which, Bharti jokingly said, “Biwi saamne baithi hai fir bhi (your wife is sitting right next to you and still (you are flirting)…"

In a promo, shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, Haarsh even told Shamita, “Aisa kya hai uss Raqesh Bapat mein? Aapne dil toda hai mera (What is so special in Raqesh Bapat? You have broken my heart." To which, she said, “Aapke liye kitna wait karu main?"

Meanwhile, Shamita complimented Bharti for shedding oodles of weight. Praising the comedian, Shamita said, “Bharti, I am proud of you."

first published:September 18, 2021, 17:47 IST