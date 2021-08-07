Bigg Boss OTT House Pics Unveiled, Rocky Jaiswal Speaks on Wedding Plans with Hina Khan

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the cutest couples on the block. The two love birds never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are always seen together wherever they go. From public appearances at events to stage personages, the two manage to steal a romantic moment and treat their fans with PDA. Neha and Rohanpreet were in Bengaluru on August 6 for the launch of a new app and were delivering performances at the launch event. Just when Rohanpreet had to make way for Neha’s solo performance, he stole a romantic moment on stage and kissed her forehead before walking off the stage. The lovely moment was captured on camera by people present at the event and later shared on Instagram.

Filmmaker and art director Omung Kumar gives us a tour of the Bigg Boss OTT house as he details the use of bohemian and carnival themes in the design.

Hina Khan, who met her now-boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of her debut serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’, took her relationship to the next level when she said ‘yes’ to his proposal on Big Boss 11. The two have been shelling out some major relationship goals ever since. In a recent interview, Rocky spilled the beans on his wedding plans with the actress.

Popular Netflix series Stranger Things will be back with its fourth season in 2022. A new teaser has been revealed for the fans.

Neeraj Chopra became the second-ever athlete from India after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold in javelin throw competition. He was hailed for this feat by Bollywood celebrities.

