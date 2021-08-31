Bigg Boss OTT: I am Already a Winner, Says Expelled Contestant Zeeshan Khan

Actor Zeeshan Khan, who has been ousted from Bigg Boss OTT for pushing around his co-contestants during a heated argument, said, “I am already a winner. I went in to win hearts. I won almost everyone’s hearts inside and outside. So, that’s the real trophy and I have picked it up. Had I been in the house, I see myself picking up the trophy because I aced every task. So, find a better competitor than me who is worthy of the trophy then will talk.”

Do you think if you had maintained your cool, you would have not been evicted? He answered, “I did maintain my cool. I was still focused on the task. But that wasn’t the case for my competitors. But again, who am I to say anything about that. Let the audience speak on that because they have a better view from the outside. I was basically focusing on the task.”

Zeeshan said that he is most upset about not being able to share his side of the story on Sunday Ka Vaar. “I think Karan Johar’s perspective would have been different, had he heard my side of the story as well,” he said.

Does he think Karan Johar was unfair towards him on the Sunday Ka Vaar episodes? He said, “Who am I to say he was fair or unfair? The show puts us all in a stressful environment. It happens, I don’t blame him for anything. What is fair/unfair is not something that a person like me should be deciding. I entered the house as a contestant with no powers and came out winning lots of hearts. So I think if I have won hearts, the people know what I have done and they can better decide what is fair/unfair.”

The actor called his co-contestants Divya Agarwal and Milind Gaba his only friends inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT? “The winner of Bigg Boss OTT has been evicted. He is outside giving this interview. You are talking to him right now. Other than that name one contestant who is worthy, who has aced all the tasks the way I have,” the actor concluded.

