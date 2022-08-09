Bigg Boss OTT Kannada: Astrologer Aryavardhan Guruji Surprises All With His New Look

Popular astrologer and numerologist Aryavardhan Guruji, who entered Kannada Bigg Boss OTT house on Saturday, August 6, as the first contestant has surprised the viewers with his new avatar.

As seen in a promo of the show, Aryavardhan Guruji has shaved his head and mustache, which has drawn the attention of the viewers. In the promo, actor and politician Arjun Ramesh can be seen giving a new look to Aryavardhan by shaving off his head and beard in the glasshouse.

For those who are not familiar, Aryavardhan is not new to Kannada television audiences. A resident of Hassan of Karnataka, Aryavardhan is a highly known fortuneteller in Bengaluru and often makes appearances in special shows on television. He is an expert in astrology and numerology. He also makes predictions on celebrities of Kannada entertainment industry.

His predictions during the last IPL created a buzz. Using numerology, Aryavardhan used to predict which team would win the match and which player would become the man of the match.

Aryavardhan Guruji created a sensation by making accurate predictions about the political developments in Karnataka. He had predicted former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s resignation and it came true. This made the fortuneteller more prominent among the political circles in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa resigned from the post of Chief Minister on July 16 last year while Aryvardhan Guruji had predicted that the former CM would resign by August.

Interestingly, he is also one of the popular astrologers from Karnataka, who often gets trolled on social media. During IPL, his predictions used to be the center of attraction and he used to be trolled several times. He used to predict how many runs the player would score on the basis of the player’s jersey number. However, his predictions proved wrong for most of the matches.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here