Bigg Boss OTT Kannada: Jayshree Aradhya Shocking Revelation Stun Housemates

The highly-anticipated Kannada edition of Bigg Boss OTT was kicked off by host Kichcha Sudeep on August 6 with a grand premiere. Ever since its inception, the controversial reality show has been making headlines for numerous reasons. Now, contestant Jayshree Aradhya’s shocking revelation about her past in the Bigg Boss OTT house has caused a stir on national television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayshree Aradhya (@jayshreearadhya)



Marimathu’s granddaughter, Jayshree Aradhya opened up about her past relationship with a married man in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. During one of the segments in the episode, all the contestants reminisced about a turbulent phase in their respective lives. In an emotional revelation, Jayshree spoke about dating a married man with a child for two years. Having learned how to gamble from her former beau, she revealed gambling for almost one-and-a-half years. However, the actor admitted to quitting gambling as it made her feel disgusted with herself.

Shedding some light on the reason behind being in a relationship with a married man, Jayshree Aradhya stated that both of them needed each other’s support at the time. She also revealed that her ex-lover was diagnosed with cancer, and she could not leave her side because he was suffering a lot due to the chronic disease.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT house has been witnessing major twists and turns with each proceeding episode. In the first week itself, eight out of the sixteen celebrity contestants were nominated for elimination.

Unlike Bigg Boss Kannada, the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is available to stream 24/7, exclusively on Voot. The top three contestants of the reality show will get a direct ticket to the upcoming ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. However, further details about the televised edition of the fan-favourite show remain unknown as of yet.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here