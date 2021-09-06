Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Gets Emotional While Remembering Sidharth Shukla, Says 'I Am Numb'

On this week’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar remembered late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. While a video of Sidharth’s moments from the show played on screen, Karan said he is still numb. The filmmaker shed a tear while talking about Sidharth’s popularity and addressed him as the ‘favourite member’ of the Bigg Boss family.

“Sidharth Shukla, ek aisa chehra, ek aisa naam jo hum sabki zindagi ka ek ahem hissa ban gaya tha. Bigg Boss family ke favourite member, jo mere hi nahi balki humari industry ke anginat logon ke dost, achanak hum sab ko chhod ke chale gaye (Sidharth Shukla, a name that became an important part of our lives. The favourite member of the Bigg Boss family, and friend to me as well as countless others from our industry, suddenly left us)," and emotional Karan said.

He added that his untimely demise is something we all are still finding hard to believe. “It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts."

Karan also added that the fan following he had proved how popular and lovable he is. He concluded by saying that despite all the emotions, the show must go on. Sidharth had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT a couple of weeks back with his rumoured girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

