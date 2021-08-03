Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Plans to Get 'Trapped' With Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora in BB House

Karan Johar is excited about his latest role, as the host for the upcoming reality show - Big Boss OTT. What makes this one special is that for the first time the show will be streamed on an OTT platform, Voot, from August 8, 2021, for six weeks before its television premiere.

The ace filmmaker has admitted that forget six weeks in the Big Boss House, he can’t stay in it for even an hour as he can’t live without his phone. However, when probed if he would be allowed two celebrities of his choice to enter the Bigg Boss House, Karan says, “I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones.” KJo shares a very close relationship with the two gorgeous actresses — while Bebo considers him a brother, Mala calls him a very dear friend. Not to forget, Kareena and Malaika are very thick as friends and often party and celebrate special days together.

So given the equation the trio shares, Karan feels being trapped in the Bigg Boss OTT house with Bebo and Mala, without their phones, would be a great fun rollercoaster ride.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here