Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Teases 'Crazy' Season in Latest Promo

The popular reality show Bigg Boss will return on August 8 in a very different format from the previous seasons. Called Bigg Boss OTT, the upcoming season of the controversial reality show will start on the OTT platform Voot and gradually move to TV after six weeks. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is stepping into the digital space by turning host for Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Karan also released a quirky new promo of the highly-anticipated season.

The promo starts with Karan watching Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss on TV. He then says that Salman will host the show on TV and he will do so on OTT. We then see him summon naked mannequins, indicating that the contestants will be naked on the show. He further said that steamy and bold tasks will be given to them. He further added that the audiences will decide the punishment for the contestants. Take a look:

Talking about the show, Karan said in a statement, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants.”

Bigg Boss will reportedly stream on the platform from August 8 to September 18 of this year. It will then air on TV as Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss OTT will give the audience 24X7 access to the contestants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be turning director for the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the eponymous roles. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be playing pivotal roles in the film.

