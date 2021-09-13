Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Unveils Shiny Trophy, Leaves Contestants Excited

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar left the contestants and the audience awe-struck when he unveiled the glittering trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of the show. This is the final week of the reality show and the finale will be held on Saturday,September 18. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan gave the contestants a glimpseof the new eye design. The sight of the trophy was jaw-dropping. Designed horizontally, it was of shinny turquoise colour.

Currently, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, and Pratik Sehajpal are in the house. On September 12, after being an inch closer to the finale, Moose Jattana was evicted from the show. Moosebid a teary farewell to her co-contestants.

Shamita, Divya, Neha, Moose, and Pratik were nominated last week. First, Karan announced that Shamita, Divya, and Pratik were safe, while Neha and Moose had received the lowest votes. Shamita and Divya thanked the audience for showering them with love, while Pratik broke into tears. Later, the director-producer asked the housemates, one by one, whom they want to save amongthe two. The contestants had to cut the wire of the one they want to save in the show. While Shamita and Pratik saved Neha, Nishant and Divya voted for Moose. In the end, it all came down to Raqesh as both the contestants received equal votes. He praised both the contestants equally, but finally decided to save Neha.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan discussed the tasks and the behaviour of contestants towards them. The ups and downs in Raqesh and Shamita’s relationship were also discussed. Anguished at Raqesh’s 'men are stronger than women' logic, Karan called him a "sexist."Pratik was also pulled up for his behaviour and Karan said that he was a “spoiled brat.”

