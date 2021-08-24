Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath Says He 'Had a Pure Connection with Ridhima Pandit, Eviction was Unfair'

After Urfi Javed, the Bigg Boss OTT contestants bid goodbye to Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. The whole house was nominated after they failed to come to a decision regarding a task but the audiences voted out Ridhima and Karan, whose eviction made the housemates teary-eyed.

“I really feel that Ridhima and I had a very pure connection inside the house and we were the only couple, I can easily say, who were honest about their opinion and were not into gangs. We just wanted to side with people who are right and correct the people who were wrong. So, that way I felt that our eviction was a bit unfair," Karan told us.

Although their connection couldn’t win enough votes from the audience, Karan felt he made a valuable bond with the actress.

“My connection with Ridhima in the house was pretty good, and I could connect to her because she is someone who doesn’t like to play games with people’s minds. She was very similar to me in that way, and we connected easily because we both think from our hearts. We don’t want to play games with people’s minds, which is required for the house because people like to see that drama. So, our friendship was pure," he elaborated.

Before entering the house, he had told News18 that he would only show aggression where something is going wrong, otherwise, he would not pick up a fight just for content. On being asked whether he could remain true to his words, he answered, “I stood up for most of my housemates including Shamita, Neha, Divya, Ridhima. Even in my life, I am someone who doesn’t like to manipulate and target people. If someone targets me or my partner, I will react. But over there no one was targeting me. They were very nice on my face. So yeah, I did stand up for a lot of people."

Looking back at his journey, Karan has no regrets and he is happy about the fact that his fans loved the way he conducted himself in the house. “At the end of the day, my biggest victory is that people are talking about me and my fans are happy about the way I was inside the house. Bigg Boss is a place where people can lose their minds and lose themselves completely, so in that regard, I passed all the tests, because I was mentally strong."

“My initial thoughts were that kindness, love and a positive attitude would definitely take me further deep into the competition. But there are other things that you have to do, which I didn’t want to. My upbringing has not been in that direction. So I’m happy and proud that I won many hearts and that is the biggest victory for me," he added.

On asked which contestant he would be rooting for, he answered, “Among all of them there are two people who I’d like to see as the winner. One is Divya, who became my sister through the show and if not her, then Raqesh, because he is a nice guy."

Karan Nath is popular for the film Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here