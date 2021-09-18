Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah Hopes Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Have 'Living Relationship Outside'

Days after calling Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat “henpecked," Kashmera Shah has said that she hopes Shamita Shetty’s relationship with him “works out" after the show. In a recent episode, Shamita shredded a photo of her unpleasant memory with Raqesh, saying that “it’s filled with a lot of pain."

Sharing a photo of Shamita from the same task, Kashmera tweeted, “Well said, @ShamitaShetty. I hope this relationship works out for you. Best wishes for your journey @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @biggbossott_ @RaQesh19 @karanjohar." In another tweet, Kashmera wrote, “After seeing

@RaQesh19 journey video I must say @ShamitaShetty and he do look cute together. Hope they find each other and have a living relationship outside."

After seeing @RaQesh19 s journey video I must say @ShamitaShetty and he do look cute together. Hope they find each other and have a living relationship outside #GodBless @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @karanjohar— kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) September 18, 2021

This comes after Kashmera took a dig at Raqesh’s relationship with Shamita. Raqesh and Shamita have been making the headlines due to their growing closeness inside the house. The duo also admitted to having feelings for each other on the show. However, their fellow housemates often take jibes at Shamita for “dominating" Raqesh in their relationship.

Sharing a picture of a task segment, which took place during the Sunday Ka Vaar, wherein Raqesh took Divya’s name to answer all the difficult questions and dipped her face in the water seven times to seemingly avoid conflict with Shamita, Kashmera wrote, “Congratulations @RaQesh19, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband… again." (sic)

Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra hit out at Kashmera for making “a loose comment." She replied, “Again? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out."

Shamita is often seen losing her temper when housemates call her “bossy" or “dominating". Last week, Nishant also referred to Shamita as “ghamandi (arrogant)" and called her an “ice-queen". To this, Shamita chastised Raqesh for not standing up for her. “He (Nishant) keeps saying I am dominating you (Raqesh) and you keep quiet," an angry Shamita told Raqesh before walking out.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra got divorced in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced. It read, “Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

