Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan Confirmed as 2nd Participant

The second contestant to enter the new season of ‘Big Boss OTT’ is TV actor Zeeshan Khan. The news of Zeeshan entering the house was confirmed by the streaming portal Voot on Wednesday evening. The actor has been a part of the serial “Kumkum Bhagya" and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral. He also became the talk of the town when he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit.

Before the announcement, the official Twitter account of Bigg Boss tweeted, “And the next contestant is… REVEALED ON VOOT! Now!! What are you waiting for? Go check it out! Police cars revolving light. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot."

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ marks the 15th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot. Karan will anchor the show for the six-week run of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’, to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here