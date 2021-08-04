CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Hockey
Home» News» Movies» Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan Confirmed as 2nd Participant
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan Confirmed as 2nd Participant

Actor Zeeshan Khan, who recently went viral for wearing a bathrobe at the airport

Actor Zeeshan Khan, who recently went viral for wearing a bathrobe at the airport

Kumkum Bhagya actor and viral 'Bathrobe guy' Zeeshan Khan has been confirmed as the second participant of Bigg Boss OTT.

The second contestant to enter the new season of ‘Big Boss OTT’ is TV actor Zeeshan Khan. The news of Zeeshan entering the house was confirmed by the streaming portal Voot on Wednesday evening. The actor has been a part of the serial “Kumkum Bhagya" and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral. He also became the talk of the town when he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit.

Before the announcement, the official Twitter account of Bigg Boss tweeted, “And the next contestant is… REVEALED ON VOOT! Now!! What are you waiting for? Go check it out! Police cars revolving light. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot."

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ marks the 15th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot. Karan will anchor the show for the six-week run of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

RELATED NEWS

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’, to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 04, 2021, 22:30 IST