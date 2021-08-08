Bigg Boss OTT Launch LIVE Updates: Malaika Arora Performs Sexy Dance; Karan Johar Compares Zeeshan to Ranveer Singh

Bigg Boss OTT Launch LIVE Updates: After last year’s COVID-delayed and rather lackluster all-celebrity season, Bigg Boss is back with a fresh set of players and a brand new format. While each Bigg Boss season is more over-the-top than the next, the makers have a special surprise in store this year with the popular reality show going fully digital and potentially even more controversial. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the web version is set to kick off on Voot with its LIVE, 90-minute premiere at 8 pm tonight. Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Karan Johar and will stream for six weeks. The top performers will get a chance to be on Bigg Boss 15.
The makers have roped in 12 contestants who will show off their “over the top” avatars to win the trophy and secure a place in Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan. The confirmed contestants of the show are Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath and Akshara Singh so far.
Speaking about the show, Karan Johar earlier said in a statement, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over the top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants.”
Karan Johar compares Zeeshan Khan to Ranveer Singh
Zeeshan Khan makes an entry on the Bigg Boss OTT stage, wearing a bathrobe, to which host Karan Johar asks if he will enter the house wearing it. Zeeshan removes the bathrobe to reveal his colourful outfit. Seeing his look, Karan compares him to Ranveer Singh. Watch video:
Raqesh Bapat to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house?
Voot has shared a teaser of the next confirmed contestant. Several fans wonder if it's actor Raqesh Bapat. In the video, we're introduced to an actor who loves to paint and has an artistic flair, however, fans can only see his back. The caption read, "Kripya dhyaan dijiye… Bigg Boss ko join karne wale next contestant… REVEALED ON VOOT!"
Bigg Boss OTT: First photos of the house
We have got our hands on the photos of what appears to be the bedroom area of the Bigg Boss OTT house. The poster on the walls wreaks mystery and thrill. Read the full story here.
Bigg Boss OTT: When and Where to Watch the Grand Premiere
Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on Voot on August 8, 2021. The show will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. Read the full story here.
Ridhima Pandit to enter Bigg Boss OTT?
As per a new promo released by Voot, it looks like TV actress Ridhima Pandit will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. There had been speculations about the actress entering the show. In the video, we can see an actress exuding confidence as she warns everyone that the Bigg Boss winner is coming inside the house.
Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia to enter Bigg Boss OTT house
Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based elite matchmaker, is all set to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as a contestant. She hopes to find matches for the contestant inside the house. Read the full story here.
Zeeshan Khan makes an entry in a bathrobe
Actor Zeeshan Khan will leave Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar stunned as he makes an entry in a bathrobe. The actor recently made headlines for trying to board a plane in a bathrobe. He is best known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya. Take a look at his promo:
Malaika Arora delivers a sizzling performance
Malaika Arora is all set to perform on the Bigg Boss OTT premiere tonight. The Bollywood diva will be seen grooving on 'Param Sundari' song from Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi. In a promo, released by Voot, Malaika is seen flaunting her scintillating moves in a glamorous shimmery saree.
Neha Bhasin confirmed as the first contestant
Neha Bhasin is the first official contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. Neha is a singer and songwriter popularly known for her playback work in Bollywood. Her notable work includes Dhunki, Chashni, Dil Diyan Gallan, Jag Ghoomeya, Swag Se Swagat and many more. She has also sung songs in Tamil and Telugu languages. She was a part of an all-girls singing band called Viva, which also comprised of Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda. Neha married her longtime beau, music composer Sameer Uddin in 2016.
Karan Johar on Hosting Bigg Boss OTT: 'It's My Mother's Dream Come True'
Karan Johar’s candid, quick-witted, glitzy and dynamic style will bring viewers up close and personal with the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. On his new role as the Bigg Boss OTT host on Voot, Karan Johar said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic."
Karan Johar is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT
Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host Bigg Boss OTT. For the first time ever, Bigg Boss fans will get a chance to watch all the major drama and action 24×7 LIVE from the house. Viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops and a fully interactive edition.
With this edition promising a mixture of social media influencers and popular celebrity faces, it will certainly provide some of the explosive moments that fans of the show have become used to over recent years. Bigg Boss OTT will air Monday to Friday at 7 pm, and at 8 pm on weekends on Voot. The audience will get 24X7 access through live streaming.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here