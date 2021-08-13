Bigg Boss OTT Live Stream: How to Watch Karan Johar-hosted Show Online

If you are a hardcore Bigg Boss lover, you’ve come to the right place to find out how to tune into the latest season of the reality show. The long-awaited return of this controversial reality show has got pretty hot and steamy up in here this summer as Bigg Boss OTT exceeded all expectations, with Bigg Boss 15 touching down soon.

This season, hosted by Karan Johar, has brought together a bunch of social media influencers and TV and film celebrities, who are cooped up in an exotic house, likely to either pull or get dumped across the coming weeks. All in the name of true connection, there’s also a pretty tempting opportunity at the end of it for the winner(s), who will get a golden chance to be on Bigg Boss 15, which will air on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss OTT has an interesting line-up of contestants this time. It’s got some famous names including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat along with some popular reality TV faces like Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. Other contestants include Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Urfi Javed, Nishant Bhat, Karan Nath and Moose Jattana. Here’s all the information you’ll need to watch the live stream of Bigg Boss OTT online.

How to live stream the Bigg Boss OTT online?

Bigg Boss OTT can be streamed online 24×7 on Voot Select.

When does the Bigg Boss OTT episode drop?

Bigg Boss OTT premieres Monday to Friday at 7 pm, and at 8 pm on weekends on Voot App.

Link for 24×7 live channel

Mobile app deep links: vootviacom18://voot/playback/1179204

Web URL: https://www.voot.com/live/bigg-boss-ott-24-x-7-live-channel/1179204

Bigg Boss OTT Show page

Mobile app deep links: vootviacom18://voot/details/show/158428

Web URL: https://www.voot.com/shows/bigg-boss-ott/158428

