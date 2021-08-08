Bigg Boss OTT: Malaika Arora All Set to Raise Temperature of the House

Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on Voot Select on August 8. The makers have dropped a new promo on its official social media handle, featuring actress Malaika Arora. The actress is seen dancing on the stage to the song Param Sundari. She is clad in gorgeous silver saree with a beautiful neck piece.

“Hamari param sundari aagayi hai Bigg Boss OTT ke stage par aag lagane🔥 Over The Top ka level badhayega Bigg Boss OTT and hotness ka quotient badhayegi hamari Mala😍 We are excited for this sizzling performance, what about you? Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot," the caption read.

The web version of Bigg Boss will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for six weeks before its television premiere. The filmmaker has admitted that forget six weeks in the Big Boss house, he can’t stay in it for even an hour as he can’t live without his phone. However, when probed if he would be allowed two celebrities of his choice to enter the Bigg Boss house, Karan said, “I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones.”

KJo shares a very close relationship with the two actresses — while Bebo considers him a brother, Malaika calls him a very dear friend.

