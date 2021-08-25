Bigg Boss OTT: Milind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan Call Karan Johar 'Biased' Towards Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT is certainly keeping the audience on the edge with all the developments that are unfolding inside the house. Since its inception, a few viewers have pointed out how show’s host Karan Johar is “biased” towards Shamita Shetty. The first Sunday Ka Vaar episode saw Johar accusing Divya Agarwal of talking “behind people’s back.”

Now in the latest Sunday Ka War episode which aired on August 22, Johar called out Zeeshan for his remarks made in the show. Earlier, Zeeshan had said to a fellow contestant, “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl so stay in your limits)."

Calling him out, Johar said, “This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT saw contestants Zeeshan and Milind Gaba bring up what Johar had said in the latest episode of Sunday ka Vaar, and alleged that the host did not “speak with the boys.” Zeeshan was heard saying, “I was termed a misogynist because of that one sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed.”

Adding to this, Milind told Zeeshan that he spoke about her limits and Johar asked about every female contestant’s point of view, but he never spoke to any of the boys. Gaba further added that Johar only let Shamita Shetty speak, which he found biased.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of the show, contestants were given an opportunity to switch their connections. Taking this opportunity, singer Nea Bhasin ditched Milind and chose Pratik Sehajpal. Agreeing to Neha’s decision Pratik also left his former connection Akshara Singh.

