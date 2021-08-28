Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba Calls Neha Bhasin 'Neha Basin' Leaving Her Provoked

Bigg Boss OTT has been in the limelight since day one. Now, Neha Bhasin had a heated argument with Millind Gaba. This comes days after Neha broke her connection with Millind and choose Pratik Sehajpal. It all started after Millind made fun of Neha's last name. He even compared it "wash basin" and called her "Neha Basin". Seems like Millind went a bit too far as Neha was in no mood to take it. A furious Neha was seen shouting at Millind. The two were performing a task at that time.

Later after the task was over, Millind apologised to Neha for his behaviour. But Neha was not ready to forgive him. She screamed at Millind and asked him to call it day as he had already said a lot.

Well, this was not the only fight that took place inside the house. During a task, actress Divya Agarwal was on the target list. She was pinned down by other members of the house as seen in the video shared by Voot. In the clip, Divya is seen rushing towards a pyramid-like structure built by Pratik and Neha. As soon as she approaches her target, Pratik and Neha pin her down. They are later joined by Moose Jattana. Moments later, Divya's friends in the house Akshara Singh and Nishant Bhat come to her rescue. Seems like the task was to choose the new BossMan and BossLady of the house. Pratik and Neha were up against Milind and Akshara.

In the end, Raqesh Bhapat and Shamita Shetty were asked by Bigg Boss to tell him the name of the team whose's pyramid was taller. To which, Raqesh said that the winners are Pratik and Neha.

Bigg Boss OTT is being aired on Voot. It is a prequel of sorts to Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here