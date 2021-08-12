Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana is Bisexual, Says 'I'm More Attached to Boys But Would Like to Marry Girl'

Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing eyeballs, thanks to its entertaining contestants. The digital reality show is streaming 24×7 on Voot. During the live feed, Moose Jattana made a big revelation on the show and said that she is bisexual. When Pratik Sehajpal asked about her sexual orientation, she said, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me." She also said that would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong bond.

Moose is a popular presence on Instagram and TikTok. The 20-year-old has 174K followers on Instagram and is vocal about socio-political issues. In a chat with News18, Moose talked about participating in the reality show, as well as her expectations and strategies. “I feel very excited. I think I’ll be nervous when I am inside the show. For now, I’m just excited about the fun part of it. I’m not really scared," Moose said.

The influencer also talked about her game plan or strategy that she will take inside the house. “My biggest game plan is to be myself. This is a very simple, non-complicated answer. Because if I’m not going to be myself, then nobody is gonna be myself. And ‘myself’ will get lost. I owe it to myself to be that. Also, I’m not that sly that I can manipulate people. My mom says that I am very simple, and I should think and speak. But I cannot really do it and I’m not good at it, so there’s no point."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here