Bigg Boss OTT: Muskan Jattana Trolled For Making Fun of Shamita Shetty's Family

Popular reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its first eviction of the season in ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ and the contestant was none-other than Urfi Javed. Following the elimination, 12 contestants are left in the house now. Last week, the audience was treated to action, drama, and of course arguments and fights. One of the contestants, Muskan Jattana, is in the limelight these days after a video of hers went viral on social media. In the clip, Muskan was seen making fun of Shamita Shetty as well as her family.

The social media influencer made fun of Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty and her brother-in-law Raj Kundra. People on social media did not like Muskan’s behaviour as a result of which she was also trolled. In the viral video, Muskan could be heard saying that she learnt Shamita had left the Bigg Boss house earlier because of her sister’s wedding and now her sister will get divorced and she has come in the Bigg Boss house again. After her statement, Muskan started laughing.

Users on social media objected to Muskan’s statement and started trolling her. They called her “weird and shameless" and asked her not to utter just anything that comes to her mind. Shamita Shetty has become a part of the show at a time when her brother-in-law Raj is behind the bars for making “inappropriate videos" and her entire family is faced with a tough time. Hence, the fans opposed the manner and words Muskan used for Shamita. Bigg Boss OTT is being streamed on Voot from Monday to Friday at 7 pm. On weekends, the show is streamed at 8 pm. The speciality of Bigg Boss OTT is that apart from the episode, one can watch all the contestants 24 hours live.

