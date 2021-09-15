Bigg Boss OTT: My Father's Dream was to See Me in the Show, Says Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh says she wanted visibility beyond her audience in UP and Bihar and that is why she entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. With her stint in the digital-only reality show coming to an end, she is happy with the response coming her way. About her Bigg Boss journey, she tells News18, “It has been very delightful. It was a learning experience and I got to experience real life from very close quarters. I realised that revealing one’s emotions at every point is not a good idea. I bonded well with Millind Gaba, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat. They supported me since the start and even while others saw me as separate, they gave a lot of love and stood by me during me emotional breakdown."

“I was very real inside the house. I wanted the entire Indian audience to know me and appreciate my personality. This show has helped me a lot. I am getting a lot of love from the viewers and even my father wanted to see me in this show," she says.

On Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s bonding and game plan, Akshara says, “It is very evident. I wish their relationship continues this way once they are out of this house. I don’t see this as genuine and they have to put in a lot of effort to be together. We did not meet eyes on various issues. With Shamita, I was always at loggerheads. She kept sidetracking me for a long time. She did not like speaking to me. I feel people want to put those of us down who are strong from within. Maybe that is why they did not like me."

In the Bigg Boss journey, Akshara will be missing the morning routine. “I will miss out on waking up the music in the mornings and dancing. I will also miss the Bigg Boss voice."

About Karan Johar as host, Akshara is all praise. “He has handled his responsibility well and is graceful," she says.

