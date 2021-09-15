Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Admits She Would Date Pratik Sehejpal if She Was Single

Neha Bhasin, the Indian singing sensation, has been hogging the limelight for her connection with Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. The duo seems to share an interesting bond inside the show. While their fondness for each other is quite visible, Neha was recently seen admitting that she would have dated Pratik, if she met him before her marriage. She opened up about her feelings during a conversation with choreographer Nishant Bhatt. He asked the singer about her feelings after she and Pratik were asked to maintain a distance from each other by their families.

Nishant asked the duo if they would have dated if they met when they were single. Replying to him,Neha said, “Kha jati mai isko (I would have eaten him up).” Pratik did not answer Nishant’s question and walked away. However, he came back and admitted the same.

Previously, Pratik's sister Prerna Sehajpal was seen questioning Pratik about his equation with Nehaand even asked him to maintain a distance with her. Se said, "Tu aur Neha dost toh hai na? Thodi si thin line hoti hai har cheez ke beech mein. (You and Neha are friends, right? There is a thin line between some things)."

Later, Neha was seen maintaining distance with Pratik and asking him to do the same. She was seen saying that she’s worried about the consequences of the way they’re living with each other as she is married.

At the beginning of the show, Neha’s connection was singer Milind Gaba, whilePratik paired up withAkshara Singh. However, the duo broke their previous connection and formed a new pair with each other in the game. Their closeness is visible in the show and fellow co-contestants have also been seen discussing the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here